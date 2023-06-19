Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland

A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a small submarine that went missing during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for the submarine Monday morning after it disappeared during the expedition from St. John's, N.L. The infamous 1912 wreck is located more than 600 kilometres southeast of the province in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The trip to the Titanic was run by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company. It uses a five-person submersible named Titan to reach the wreckage 3,800 metres below the surface. OceanGate's website advertises a seven-night voyage to the Titanic for US$250,000 per person, or approximately C$330,000. The submersible was deployed from a ship named the Polar Prince.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely," an OceanGate spokesperson said in an email to CTV News on Monday. "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

OceanGate has been operating expeditions to the Titanic since 2021.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," the company spokesperson said. "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."

It is not clear how many people were on board the submersible when it went missing.

Although the expedition departed from Canada, the Titanic wreck lies within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard's Boston fleet.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.