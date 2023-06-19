Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland

A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for the submarine on Monday after it disappeared during an expedition from St. John's, N.L. The infamous 1912 wreck is located more than 600 kilometres southeast of the province in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The trip to the Titanic was run by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company. It uses a five-person submersible named Titan to reach the wreckage 3,800 metres below the surface. OceanGate's website advertises a seven-night voyage to the Titanic for US$250,000 per person, or approximately C$330,000. The submersible was deployed from a ship named the Polar Prince.

Made of carbon fibre and titanium, the 6.7-metre-long Titan can provide oxygen and life support for up to 96 hours, or four days, according to OceanGate.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely," an OceanGate spokesperson said in an email to CTV News on Monday. "Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families."

OceanGate has been operating expeditions to the Titanic since 2021.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible," the company spokesperson said. "We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

It is not clear how many people were on board the submersible when it went missing. The Titan usually carries a pilot and four passengers.

Although the expedition departed from Canada, the Titanic wreck lies within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard's Boston fleet. Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax has also tasked an aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Kopit Hopson 1752 to join the search effort.

Titanic expert Larry Daley once spent 12 hours exploring the wreck in a submersible and is hopeful that the search and rescue mission will be successful.

"Deep submersible diving is very dangerous, but it's high tech," Daley told CTV affiliate NTV in St. John's. "We have our own breathing system on-board, and if that's maintained properly, like changing your filter and your CO2 scrubber, you can stay down there for quite a few hours."

This is a breaking news story. More to come.