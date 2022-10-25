iHeartRadio

Submit your spooky house to CTV Kitchener’s interactive Halloween Home map


A pumpkin-headed monster wilts the life from dozens more from an eight-foot beast which haunts Barrow Crescent in Kanata. Oct. 20, 2022. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

CTV Kitchener is building a map of the best Halloween decorations in Waterloo region.

Submit your frightful display by emailing us at CTVKitchenerWebTeam@bellmedia.ca

Please include the address, a picture and any other details you’d like to include, for example the hours people can come check out your decorations – if they dare!

