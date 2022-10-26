iHeartRadio

Submit your spooky house to CTV London's interactive Halloween Home map


(solarseven/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

CTV News London is building a map of the best Halloween decorations in the region.

Submit your display or a display you've seen by emailing us at newsnow@bellmedia.ca.

Please include the address and any other details you have such as hours people can see your display.

12