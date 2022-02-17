Substance found on suspicious packages sent to N.S. politicians still unknown

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit says a substance found on some suspicious packages sent to politicians in Nova Scotia is still unknown.

“The packages to date have all been tested locally, and while police have identified the presence of a substance, the substance does not contain any chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive agents,” said a news release from the RCMP on Thursday.

On Feb. 7, suspicious packages were initially reported in Barrington, Yarmouth and Bridgewater. Since then, police say packages have been received at five provincial constituency offices in Meteghan, Liverpool, Yarmouth, Kentville and Kingston.

The RCMP says all packages were seized by police and no one experienced any adverse effects from the packages.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the packages by collecting information and gathering evidence.

The packages are being sent to an RCMP Laboratory in Edmonton, Alta., for further testing to confirm the unknown substance.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the RCMP Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).