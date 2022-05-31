'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.

The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak said in a statement following the announcement Tuesday that the move will "reduce stigmatization, direct individuals to a pathway of health, and avoid the criminalization of persons who use drugs."

The three-year exemption will take effect on Jan. 31 and will apply to people 18 and over.

Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister of mental health and addictions, said the exemption is a significant policy change and the first step in much-needed bold action to slow the overdose crisis.

"This is not legalization. We have not taken this decision lightly," she said.

"And with it comes great responsibility for the health, safety and well-being of the people of British Columbia and is a template for other jurisdictions across Canada."

The allowable amount of illegal substances falls short of the four and a half grams requested by B.C., which was already deemed too low by some drug-user groups that have criticized the province for failing to adequately consult them.

"For years, VicPD has taken the view that addiction and substance use is a health-care issue, not a criminal justice issue," the Victoria police chief said.

"At the same time, VicPD will continue enforcement efforts against those who import, produce and distribute illicit drugs, especially fentanyl," Manak added. "Decriminalizing drugs alone will not solve the overdose epidemic that continues to claim too many lives across our province."

B.C. will become the first jurisdiction in Canada to lift prohibitions on possession of small amounts of so-called hard drugs.

The province submitted an application to the federal government in November, asking for an exemption to the drug laws as part of a public health approach to the overdose crisis, which has killed nearly 10,000 people since an overdose emergency was declared in 2016.

"Ending the overdose epidemic requires an integrated approach, which includes continued public funding for better access to treatment, public education and awareness campaigns, and legislative changes," Manak said. "We must work together to find better pathways to care, support, treatment and recovery.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the exemption is a vital step to keeping people alive and helping them connect to the health and social supports they need.

"By removing the fear and shame of drug use, we will be able to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing harm reduction services and treatment programs," Henry said in a statement.

With files from The Canadian Press