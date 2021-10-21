'Substantial amount of cash' found by B.C. thrift store employee among donated clothes; police seek owner
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Surrey are hoping to find the rightful owner of a “substantial amount of cash” that was found stashed inside a box of donated clothing.
Police say the monetary discovery was made on Sept. 10, when employees at a thrift store in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard went through a box that was donated over the summer.
“The employee who located the cash suspected it was inadvertently donated, so they turned it into police,” says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.
The employee believes the box of clothing was likely donated sometime between July 1 and July 15.
Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who can identify the amount of cash, denominations and what the money was stored in, to contact them at 604-599-0502.
