'Substantial increase' in illegal public drinking, in spite of permitted spaces: Vancouver police

Police in Vancouver say they've noticed an uptick in illegal drinking in the downtown core, in spite of there now being public spaces where it's permitted.

A month ago, drinking officially became legal in 22 areas of Vancouver parks. But even earlier than that – in late May – some city-run plazas allowed public drinking.

"Generally speaking, we have seen a substantial increase in open consumption of alcohol in the downtown core, despite there being designated spaces set out by the City of Vancouver," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release Friday.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the Granville Entertainment District in particular has seen a 607 per cent increase in liquor pour outs since June 1 compared to the same period last year. Compared to 2019, there's been an 84 per cent increase, police said.

"The Granville Mall is a place people are congregating and drinking," Visintin said. "This in turn, is leading to more and more disturbances, assaults and other crimes occurring in the area that are fueled by liquor."

Vancouver had a long road to approving public liquor consumption. Vancouver's park board first agreed to study the possibility of drinking in parks on Dec. 17, 2018.

That study was delayed, but last year, the board voted in favour launching a pilot project and identified the 22 parks. However, the park board also needed approval from the B.C. government.

In late April, the B.C. government introduced a bill that allowed the park board to choose where booze can be consumed legally.

In the weeks that followed, the park board announced the areas within the 22 parks that would be set aside as alcohol-permitted zones. Finally, in July, the park board approved the pilot project with a final vote and drinking in those spaces became legal on July 12.

Staff will gather and provide feedback on the pilot project after it ends.

Below is an interactive map with locations that allow drinking outdoors. Each location might have different rules, which are detailed on the map.