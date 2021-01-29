Thousands of people were without power in the Courtenay area on Friday morning.

BC Hydro says that a reported “substation fault” is to blame for the power outage, which is affecting approximately 9,856 customers.

Electricity was cut in the area around 11:30 a.m. BC Hydro says that teams have been assigned to the outage and are expected to arrive in the Mid-Island community around 12:30 p.m.

The outage stretches south of Black Creek to Courtenay and Comox.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A crew will be heading to an outage affecting more than 2,560 customers in the #Comox and #Courtenay area. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/EcdRe5zcEE pic.twitter.com/tGbf7DcC9y