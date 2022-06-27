Subway restaurant workers shot after man complained about mayo on sandwich: police
A man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta sandwich shop, killing one employee and injuring another, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire, news outlets reported.
As of early Monday morning, Atlanta Police didn't release information about an arrest or details about a suspect.
"What you're seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy, a senseless tragedy that we've seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire and now we have someone dead," interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.
Police did not immediately release the names of the two women, and the condition of the injured woman wasn't immediately available.
"It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn.
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
-
New funding helping expand patient input for health research and the health-care systemNew funding in the province is making sure Manitobans have input about health research and the health-care system.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community gardenSudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
NDP pushes for more consultation before any Alberta insulin pump program changesAlberta's Official Opposition wants the province to conduct more public consultation sessions with Insulin Pump Therapy Program (IPTP) users before any further changes are announced.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streetsBarrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
-
Police investigating after death threats made towards two religious groups in video shot in Yonge-Dundas squareToronto police’s hate crime unit is investigating after an individual allegedly called for the death of members of two religious groups in a video posted on social media.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax StanfieldAfter a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
-
Strong winds, high water levels lead to flooding along western shores of Lake WinnipegPeople living in and around Gimli, Man. are cleaning up after high lake levels and heavy winds caused flooding along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg.
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last OctoberThe Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.