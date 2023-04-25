Subway service resumes following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge

Subway service has resumed at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire earlier today.

Representatives for the TTC said on Twitter that the fire appears to have been electrical in nature, with "arcing" causing bright flashes, which possibly ignited debris.

Flames were visible from track level at the time of the fire, visible in a number of videos which circulated across social media on Tuesday.

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 and Line 2.

No injuries have been reported. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.

As of 1 p.m., #TTC crews continue to work on a temporary fix that will allow us to get full service back ASAP. We will make a permanent repair later tonight.

Unconfirmed, but appears it started with electrical arcing igniting debris.

40 shuttles running. More coming as needed. https://t.co/CGtYFPrL6s