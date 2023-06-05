Subway service resumes on Line 2 after crews repair mechanical issues
Subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Line 2 has been restored after an extended closure for emergency track work.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Early Monday morning, the TTC said mechanical issues were to blame for “major delays” between Warden and Kennedy stations and shuttle buses were ordered to supplement service.
The transit agency later confirmed that a full closure between Warden and Kennedy stations would begin at 10 a.m. to allow crews to carry out more repairs.
“We apologize for this inconvenience, but it allows us to get full service back later today,” a TTC tweet read.
The line was up and running again shortly after noon.
Full closure between Warden and Kennedy Stations coming at 10am to make repairs. Expected to take a couple of hours with bus replacement running. We apologize for this inconvenience, but it allows us to get full service back later today. GO protocol in effect.— TTC Media Relations �������� (@TTCNewsroom) June 5, 2023
-
3-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital in Tiny TownshipThree people are in hospital after three vehicles collided in Tiny Township.
-
Highway 27 closed after serious crash near ElmvaleA motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
-
Saanich police searching for missing motherPolice in Saanich are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a missing woman who has not spoken to her family for roughly a week.
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasingThe price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Walk of Solidarity planned in Windsor for Afzaal familyA Walk of Solidarity is planned in Windsor to honour the second anniversary of a family struck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekendAs thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility planThe City of Regina is in the midst of creating a first-of-its-kind plan to make the city more accessible and it's looking for public input.
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.