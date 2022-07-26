Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming
Subway service on the TTC has been suspended along a portion of Line 2 due to a fire investigation at Bloor-Yonge Station.
The fire was first reported shortly after 7 a.m.
It was initially believed to be relatively minor, however Toronto Fire says that an electrical engineer and TTC supervisor have now been summoned due to some “electrical smoldering.”
Service is currently suspended between St. George and Pape stations due to the issue, though shuttle buses are running.
The TTC says that there is no timeline for the restoration of subway service at this time.
Police, meanwhile, are urging drivers to utilize caution along Danforth Avenue due to large crowds that have formed outside Broadview and Pape stations due to the service suspension.
“Crowds of people are walking into traffic,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.
