Success of Canada's men's soccer team driving business in Waterloo Region

Canada's men's soccer team is getting closer to a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and their success is helping businesses closer to home.

On Tuesday night, the team won a qualifier 2-1 over Mexico in Edmonton and vaulted the Canadians to the top of the group.

"The results speak for themselves," one fan in Kitchener told CTV News. "We're a nation to be reckoned with at the minute."

Fans packed the Commonwealth Stadium in -9 Celsius weather that felt like -14.

Canada's Cyle Larn scored first on a rebound in the first half and again in the second half, with a celebration that included jumping in a snowbank.

While Mexico did get one back in the 90th minute, Canada held on for the win, much to the joy of fans at The Edelweiss Tavern in Kitchener.

"We just beat Mexico, which I don't know the last time that has happened. We're now leading CONCACAF for World Cup qualifying," one patron said. "At this point we're probably going to Qatar."

The Edelweiss Tavern has been hosting the official viewing party of Canada's soccer support group, the Voyageurs.

"More and more interest as they go on and keep doing well and winning games," said general manager Jason Miller.

The games have been a welcome boost during the pandemic with more fans turning up as Canada continues to turn out results.

"I can say the screens are all on it, the volume's up loud, people are cheering Canada on," Miller said.

CANADA’S CAMPAIGN

Going into Tuesday night's match, Canada sat third in the CONCACAF qualifying group standings. It is still the only remaining undefeated team.

The team is in a good position if they can maintain play, ending a decades-long appearance drought at the prestigious tournament.

"The men's team hasn't qualified since the 1986 World Cup and that's in stark contrast to the great success the women's team has had, what with three Olympic medals and winning gold in Tokyo," said John Molinaro, a soccer reporter with TFC Republic in an interview with CTV News Channel. "The men have really lagged behind."

Molinaro says Canada has already proven its quality by drawing Mexico in an earlier qualifying match, and expects Les Rouges to continue its positive play.

"Canada has closed the gap significantly this year," said Molinaro.

Canada is set to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico and the U.S.

LOCAL BOOST

Seeing Canada make the World Cup, as well as the national women's team winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is also helping grassroots soccer.

Danielle Byers with the Kitchener Soccer Club said more than 3,500 players have registered this year. Compare that to the roughly 3,200 who registered with the club pre-pandemic.

The club's Kitchener TFC competitive squads have also seen a boost in interest with 1,000 players turning up to recent tryouts, beating its previous high by more than 200.

"I think that goes back to, 'If you see it, you can be it,'" said Byers. "These kids saw the success these athletes were having and it got them fired up to come out and compete themselves."

She expects growth to continue and the club plans to invest in staff and facilities to keep up with growing interest.

However she said finding enough coaches and staff is a constant challenge, adding that facility improvements are also needed.

Molinaro believes a trip to the World Cup would be "transformative" for the Canadian soccer program.

"If they can get to Qatar next year, I think that's going to be massive for the program, massive for the sport and it's just a huge advertisement for the game of soccer in this country," he said.