Successful formalwear clothing drive ensures students are ready for grad ceremonies

Trafalgar Public School’s two-weekend formal wear clothing drive was a success.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the school was able to collect nearly 500 formal wear items over this weekend and last. Including more than 150 dresses and 100 dress shirts and jackets

The items will be made available to students from lower-income families who may otherwise not be able to afford a gown or suit for this year’s in-person graduation and prom celebrations.

Although the weekend clothing drive has ended, donations can still be dropped off at Trafalgar Public School until May 5.

The school says they are also in need of hanger donations at this time.

Students in the area will have an opportunity to shop the racks on May 7.