Successful weekend of bargaining: Unifor Local 195

Unifor local 195 is celebrating a successful weekend of negotiations.

The union has ratified all agreements with the Flex-N-Gate Howard facility, Central Stamping, KB Components and Lakeside Plastics by more than 70 per cent.

Local 195 says it’s proud of the job well done by its bargaining committee, especially amid the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the global microchip shortage.

The union hopes to negotiate its first contract with toilet seat manufacturer, Centoco Plastics.