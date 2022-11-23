'Such a kind person': Chatham man mourned after fatal hit-and-run crash

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 41-year-old Chatham man who died after a hit-and-run crash.

On Wednesday, Elgin County OPP identified Matthew Hewer, 41, as the victim in a fail-to-remain collision on Highway 40 on Sept. 19.

His friend Trevor Haskell tells CTV News he has fond memories growing up with Hewer.

"Matt was my childhood neighbour growing up, he lived on my crescent and our families are really close. He was such a kind person, he was always willing to help people out,” said Haskell. “We would always play hockey and basketball with the other kids that grew up on our crescent. He was basically like an older brother to me, taught me some basketball moves and we would go on cruises around town showing me some music. He will be missed dearly.”

His obituary posted on LifeTransistions.ca said, “Matthew loved his work as an educational assistant with youth and children and enjoyed fishing in his spare time.”

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Matthew's life on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 from 12 - 3 p.m. at the KBD Club in Chatham.

OPP said they will continue to investigate the events that led to the discovery of Hewer on Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19.

Investigators are looking to speak with any member of the public who may have observed a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking in the area on Sept. 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.