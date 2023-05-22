'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer

The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.

Tinkertown opened its gates for the season this weekend in Springfield, Man. "We've never had a May long where we've ever gotten three days in with such good weather, said owner Randy Saluk.

Last year, the long-running seasonal amusement park wasn't even open on Victoria Day. "It was raining all weekend and wet and cold and we lost the whole weekend," Saluk said.

The amusement park began as part of a KOA campground, and became a popular attraction in the late 1980s, drawing in families with its popular advertising jingle. Tinkertown expanded in 1994, shutting down the campground in the process. The current owners bought the park in 1996.

All 24 rides at the park are now open, including the slide, which is re-opening after being closed last year. Saluk said he's hoping to be able to hire enough staff to keep all the rides running all summer long. "We'd like to be back to the way we were, open seven days a week in July and August," he said. "We need more staff."

The park also includes midway games, concessions and a picnic area where families can bring their own food.

Tinkertown is open from 12 – 6 p.m. weekends only in May and June. The park plans to expand to seven days a week in July and August.