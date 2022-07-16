Sudan says 31 killed in tribal clashes in Blue Nile province
At least 31 people were killed in tribal clashes that fired up again on Saturday in a Sudanese southern province, authorities said, the latest bloodshed in a country in turmoil since an October military coup.
