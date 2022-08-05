Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near Orillia

A 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.

In a news release this week, Orillia Ontario Provincial Police said they responded around 5 a.m. April 7 to a two-vehicle, head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles on the highway at Stagecoach Road.

The victim is Irene Youngblut, 66, of Tay Township.

On Aug. 3, Orillia OPP arrested the Sudbury resident and charged them with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving and driving with cannabis available to the driver.

The accused had a court appearance Aug. 4 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

"The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122," police said.