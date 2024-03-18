Sudburian driving company truck charged with impaired

A member of the public saw a company truck swerving all over the road on Sunday afternoon and alerted police.

Ontario Provincial Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to North Shore Township, just past Warren, on Highway 17.

“The complainant reported following a white company truck swerving all over the road and having difficulty maintaining their lane,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Police stopped the white truck and spoke to the driver. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.”

A 35-year-old from Hanmer was charged with impaired driving and has a May 2 court date in Elliot Lake.

“The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” police said.

Report impaired drivers by calling 911 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

