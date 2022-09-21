Sudburian featured in film about opioid crisis

'Love in the Time of Fentanyl' is an award-winning documentary that is on the Cinefest lineup this year.

A Sudburian is featured in part of the film for his work on the front lines in Vancouver at the heart of the poison drug crisis.

The film is screening at Cinefest just days before the city's own supervised consumption site begins operation.

Ronnie Grigg spoke to CTV Northern Ontario downtown, in front of the Crosses For Change in Sudbury. He's back in the city for the screening of the film.

"So often, we are referring to statistics to describe our experience and the numbers are horrific in B.C and in Ontario and locally," Grigg said.

"But when we see names, we remember that these are people these are families these are loved ones."

Grigg is featured in the film for his work as general manager of the overdose prevention society in Vancouver, including working at supervised consumption sites.

He said the sites save lives.

"There are no deaths -- people don't die when they use in those sites," Grigg said.

"And I know there is a lot of expectation in communities about recovery and people can't recover if they are not alive."

Officials with Reseau Access, a harm-reduction non-profit in Sudbury, said they hope the film fosters a better understanding of the trauma and grief related to the opioid crisis -- and breaks down stigmas.

"Stigma and shame is why a lot of folks will use in secret, which leads to quite a few fatal overdoses," said Kaela Pelland, of Reseau Access Network.

"We are hoping that with folks, you know, seeing films like this one and, you know, looking for the information … to educate themselves on harm reduction."

CTV News has learned Sudbury's supervised consumption is scheduled to open Sunday.