Sudburian has sung songs of his Italian heritage for 40 years

A Sudbury musician has been turning out sweet sounds from his Italian heritage for decades and now Damiano Perri, 80, has released his fifth album.

At the tailor shop he’s owned for more than 40 years, Perri plays the music that has always been his first love. In 2022, he finished recording his latest CD.

“The first one was so hard for me to do it because it was new for me,” he said.

“But then this one here, my God, people used to call me (and say), oh my god Damiano I listen to you in the morning when I make myself an espresso, do the sign of the cross and god bless you.”

Perri spent decades singing at the Caruso Club with his band Silver Star. Today you can find his music all over the world.

And even though his birthday cake has lots of candles on it, he doesn’t plan on slowing down.

‘You know, some people say you’re getting old, you’re 49 almost (laugh) and when are you going to quit?” Perri said.

“Never. This is my pastime.”

Over the years, he has produced five albums with the latest one very close to his heart. His children are featured singers and Perri said it’s important to pass along musical traditions to his family.

“When I went to pick up the CD and I listened in the car, when I reached the moment when I sing my part, and then my son, my friend, and then my daughter, I had tears in my eyes.”

You can buy Perri’s CD at this shop Esquire Tailors in Sudbury.