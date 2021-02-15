Despite this year’s family gatherings facing increased restrictions due to Covid-19, many still got out and enjoyed the day.

Kivi Park saw dozens of families come through its gates to enjoy a bit of outdoor fun. Many were using the park cross-country ski.

"We are here with our entire family, my immediate family, my three kids and my husband," one cross-country skier told CTV News. "There’s lots to do here, so I’m going to go for a ski and my husband is going to play with the kids and then when I’m done skiing we are going to go for a walk together as a family."

With temperatures below seasonal and skies relatively clear, others were out on the lake.

"We’ve never actually been at Kivi Park before so we wanted to do something new today so we just figured, we both have the day off today so let’s go to the skating rink at Kivi Park," said a first time skater.

Adventure 365, a Sudbury sports equipment store, was set up at the park throughout the long weekend, renting out snow shoes and fat bikes. Staff say the fat bikes have been a big hit in the city.

"It’s something not everywhere has, so I’m so glad we are able to offer such a different experience here because you get to enjoy Kivi Park in a new perspective," said Morgan Barry, with Adventure 365. "It has been so busy. We are doing it by reservation only right now and we have been booked all weekend for slots."

Another popular outdoor spot for families was the Queen’s Athletic Field.

"We just wanted to come out to enjoy the beautiful day, and go out for a skate and what better place than the queens athletic. The ice is really nice, and it was a really beautiful day and really good time," said one individual who spent an hour at the Queen’s Athletic Field with his daughter.

It wasn't just the parents having fun either.

"I really like spending time with my Dad and skating," said one young girl who spent an hour skating with her dad.