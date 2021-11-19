Sudburians line up to get COVID-19 booster shot

A COVID-19 pop-up clinic was held at the McClelland Community Centre and Arena throughout the day Friday. Many people lined up were either getting their second dose or third COVID-19 booster shot.

Nancy Schlar was one of many who received her third vaccine at the pop-up clinic.

Schlar said she was recently diagnosed as being immunocompromised and with the high case count in our area, it made sense for her to get the booster.

"It’s a relief you know because there’s so many numbers going up. I’m just very fortunate to be able to get the booster shot. Being immunocompromised, I’m staying home, not going out to restaurants, careful who I associate with, and socialize with. I’m hoping the numbers go down shortly," she said.

Others who were eligible told CTV News they got the booster shot as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"I’m 73 now and I feel it’s a precaution that I should have it. I’m concerned about my health and I just don’t want to take chances," said Mohan Singh, who received his third COVID-19 vaccine.

"The vaccine went very well, it was my booster, and they were very efficient and organized. I wanted to get it because I feel like I needed the extra protection to protect my family and friends and I want to go to Florida after Christmas,” said Grace Joeveer, who also received her third dose.

Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts said more than 5,000 people have received their COVID-19 booster shot but that some people are hesitant.

"Especially if you’ve had side effects from the vaccines -- pain at the injection site, headaches -- so it is a bit concerning and I can appreciate that. But in a sense, you have to remind yourself that if you had side effects and they were light, that is an immune response meaning that the vaccine is working," said Natalie Phillipe, a registered public health nurse with the health unit. "The virus itself has a lot more symptoms, hospitalization, ICU, admissions. So, that’s why it’s so important to finish your vaccines series."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said 327,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to date.