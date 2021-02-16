It has been a long six weeks for many people in Sudbury, who have been trying to find ways to stay entertained since Boxing Day while having limited options.

"We just try and play outside, got two young children. Skating rinks, snowmobiling, ice fishing. It's a regular winter but, obviously, a little different with what we're allowed to do," said Jason Marier.

"I understand the restrictions are there to protect people, but mental health is a big thing as well," said Braedon Klevin. "It's harder for the parents and the grandparents to not see the kids and the kids are so young they don't understand it."

When Sudbury opens up Tuesday, many people will head back to work.

That's good news for Rej Larcher, who told CTV News he's hoping for the best for his family's construction company.

"My family owns a construction business, so it's the economy, waiting for permits, all that kind of stuff," Larcher said. "I just hope everything goes good. We have construction and building subdivisions."

Many public health safety measures will remain in place come Tuesday, but people we spoke to are excited to have some sense of normalcy back.

"Being able to do more, keep it small but with close family," Klevin said. "It's tough when you live so close but can't see them because of the restrictions. So we are going to try and spend more time with close family."

"It definitely helps a bit, once we're out, we are able to have a warm meal instead of sitting outside having Doritos, nuts and chocolates. So I think it's good for everybody," Marier said.

The Cochrane District and town of Hornepayne will join the Sudbury and Manitoulin District in the "orange-restrict" zone on Tuesday.

Sault Ste. Marie will begin in the "yellow-protect" zone, the Timiskaming District currently only has one active case and will reopen under "green- prevent," while the Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts remain under stay-at-home orders until at least Feb. 22.

For the first time since Jan. 5, there are under 100 active COVID-19 infections in northeastern Ontario.