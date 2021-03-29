Sudbury adds 19 COVID cases Monday

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday, all in Greater Sudbury.

Monday's numbers come after the area added 46 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,397 since the start of the pandemic last March.

There are 340 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, and earlier Monday Public Health announced three more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 19.

A total of 37 people are in hospital at Health Sciences North with or suspected to have the disease, including eight in the intensive care unit.

Two of the cases announced Monday screened positive for one of the COVID variants, bringing to 385 variant cases detected in the area.

Sudbury is currently on lockdown, with cases reported Monday at Vale's Coleman Mine and one case involving a frontline officer at Greater Sudbury Police.