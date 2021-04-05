Sudbury adds 21 COVID cases Monday

The COVID-19 count continued to climb Monday in Greater Sudbury, with Public Health Sudbury & Districts reporting 21 new cases.

Seventeen of the cases are in Greater Sudbury, while four are in Sudbury district. The health unit also reported that 31 recent cases screened positive for much more contagious COVID variants.

The area covered by the health unit has now recorded 1,554 cases since the pandemic began, including 85 new cases over the weekend.

A total of 23 people have died from the disease.

At Health Sciences North, 26 people are in hospital with or suspected to have COVID, including nine people in intensive care. An outbreak was declared at HSN on April 3 after two staff members tested positive. There are currently six outbreaks at institutions across Sudbury.