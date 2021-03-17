Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, all in Greater Sudbury.

The news comes as the number of people in hospital with the disease at Health Sciences North rose to 54, compared to 29 on Tuesday and 23 on Monday. Of those, six people with or suspected to have COVID are in ICU.

HSN is currently battling multiple outbreaks. Officials said the latest outbreak is affecting the seventh floor, north tower, and involves four patients who have tested positive for the disease.

It is the third unit at the Sudbury hospital to declare an outbreak, but officials said in a news release Wednesday morning it is contained to the vascular, thoracic and urology surgery unit.

Currently, two other outbreaks are contained in the south tower at the hospital including one on the fourth floor and one on the sixth floor, and officials said there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.

With the 25 new cases announced by the health unit Wednesday afternoon, there have now been 1,059 cases in Public Health's coverage area since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 242 cases are active, with 28 being resolved since Tuesday. A total of 15 people have died from the disease.