Sudbury adds 27 new COVID cases Tuesday

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 27 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, making 48 new cases in two days, and 133 since Saturday.

Most of the new cases – 24 – are in Greater Sudbury, while three are in Sudbury district. The pandemic situation is deteriorating in the province, with news Ontario's cabinet is discussing whether to issue a stay-at-home order after a request was made by three of the province’s top doctors.

It’s not clear if the order would be issued province-wide, or would go into effect regionally.

The province is already under a shutdown, and before that, the area covered by Public Health was under a lockdown.

Driving the concern is the emergence of COVID variants, which spread more easily. Of the cases announced Tuesday in Sudbury, 12 screened positive for variants, and now make up 456 of the 1,581 total cases reported in the health unit's coverage area. Twenty-three people have died from COVID in the area.

In addition, 33 people are in hospital at Health Sciences North with or suspected to have the disease. Six are in intensive care.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a statement Tuesday that, while it's a stressful time, the vaccine rollout offers hope.

"The past year has been an incredible test of our collective resilience," Bigger said. "It has been difficult and stressful. But the ongoing rollout of vaccinations in our community is a sign of hope for better times ahead."

The mayor said he received his first dose of vaccine last weekend, and is encouraging everyone who is eligible to sign up.

"We are seeing a high uptake of the vaccine by those who are eligible, and I want to thank you for doing your part," Bigger said. "If you know others who are eligible and haven’t yet booked an appointment, please encourage them to do so. It’s easier than ever with the new online booking system."