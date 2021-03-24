Sudbury adds another 41 COVID cases Wednesday

The COVID-19 situation in Greater Sudbury showed no signs of easing Wednesday, as the health unit reported another 41 new cases.

And 10 of those cases screened positive for COVID variants, bringing the total to 323 variant cases detected in the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations at Health Science North also increased, with 36 people now in hospital with or suspected to have the disease, including eight people in the intensive care unit.

Of the new cases, 37 were in Greater Sudbury while four were in Sudbury district. The source of infection for 23 cases was close contact with someone with COVID, seven are related to outbreaks, one was travel-related and four are under investigation.

Also Wednesday, Sudbury health officials declared another COVID-19 outbreak at a local retirement home, the second at the facility in less than two months.

The latest outbreak at Chartwell Southwind Retirement Residence was declared Tuesday night after one staff member tested positive for a COVID-19 infection. The last outbreak at the retirement home was declared on Jan. 30.

This newest outbreak brings the total number of outbreaks in an institutional setting in Greater Sudbury to eight, including three schools: