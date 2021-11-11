Sudbury Afghan war veterans and families visit war monuments, reflect on sacrifices

To mark Remembrance Day, a group of veterans in Sudbury travelled around the city to pay their respects at various cenotaphs and services.

They were on a bus sharing tears, camaraderie, emotions and memories.

One stop was at the Afghanistan Memorial in New Sudbury, where some said reflection and remembering has new meaning.

Afghan veteran and triple amputee Bill Kerr was injured during his tour of duty. With the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year, and the total collapse of the Afghan government, Kerr said the sentiments about the war are different this year.

“All the training and the different aspects that we put into the Afghan army and police to have them just cut skirt and tail off as fast as they did is a little disappointing,” said Kerr.

“I feel for all the people that are there and I hope we can take as many in as we can.”

Silver Cross mother Wendy Miller laid a wreath honouring her son, Andrew, who lost his life serving in Afghanistan. She said watching the military withdrawal and the people left behind was more than her and her husband could bear.

“That was a little heartfelt for having everybody leave Afghanistan,” said Miller. “So I had to take a moment and just brief myself and my husband and say, OK, Andrew died, he lived and did what he wanted to do, those people it was hard for me not to run out and help.”

Randy Desarmeau also served in Afghanistan and he laid a wreath to honour service and sacrifice there. He said the support of fellow veterans has been a lifeline.

“I met a great group of veterans here in Sudbury, actually, to be honest, we met just over two years ago and it was the best thing that ever happened to me," Desarmeau said.

"I was medically released from the military with PTSD from being in Afghanistan and I was struggling -- struggling hard -- and hit rock bottom a lot.”

Among other cenotaphs the group laid a wreath at Memorial Park.

“As a group of veterans, we thought it was important to and pay respects to this monument,” said Shawn Pettis another veteran.

“Not necessarily just for the soldiers that have passed, that didn’t come home, but also for this community. This is a community park.”

The Afghanistan memorial includes the names of 159 fallen Canadian soldiers who served there.

It was unveiled by the Co-Operative Funeral Home in 2012 and is located at the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue.