Sudbury after school programs receive provincial funding

Queen’s Park is spending more than $185,000 to support after school programs in the Sudbury area through five program delivery partners. The funding is being provided through Ontario’s After School Program.

“These programs are at the heart of Sudbury’s community and our government is committed to working with our partners, educators and community leaders to support opportunities for children, youth and families to be active and healthy,” Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, said in a news release.

“The experience of the past two years has highlighted the importance of sport and recreation programs to individual and community well-being.”

The investment in the Sudbury area is part of an overall investment of $13.5 million by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport through Ontario’s After School Program to support 110 organizations that provide opportunities for children and youth in priority neighbourhoods to be active and healthy.

Sudbury’s Better Beginnings Better Futures Association will receive $92,000.

“Sudbury Better Beginnings Better Futures is honored to accept $92,000,” said Carol Dodge, the non-profit organization’s executive director.

“Our two recreational after school programs, the Kids Club Program, for children aged four to eight years old and the Preteen Program, for children aged nine to 13 years old.”

Better Beginnings Better Futures after school programs operate in the Flour Mill and Donovan neighbourhood and provide a safe space for children.

“These programs aim to decrease childhood poverty, decrease childhood obesity by engaging in physical activity, healthy eating and nutrition, and wellness and personal health education,” Dodge added.

“These after school programs ensure … youth have the opportunity to be active, develop healthy eating habits, gain confidence and achieve in school.”

The YMCA Northeastern Ontario will receive $28,800 to support a new after school program on Durham Street in Sudbury’s downtown.

“The YMCA in Sudbury … will provide safe spaces, recreation and access to caring role models, for those hours when school is out, but parents remain at work,” Helen Francis, president and CEO of YMCA Northeastern Ontario, said.

The remaining three funding recipients in the Sudbury area are the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, the City of Greater Sudbury and Our Children, Our Future.

The provincial program provides supervised sport and recreational activities to more than 20,000 children and youth, up to grade 12, in more than 80 communities across the province. In addition to helping kids in the Sudbury area stay active and engaged through activities like basketball, dancing or soccer, the program helps children and youth develop leadership skills and provides wellness, anti-bullying and nutrition education.

More information on Ontario’s After School Program can be found here.