Sudbury alert sent accidentally

On Sunday morning many residents woke up to a Sudbury alert system message that was titled 'Hazardous Material Release,' but officials want residents to know there is no emergency at this time.

The original message said:

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told said the system is tested every Sunday and unfortunately this message was sent out to everyone. He adds that although there was an error this system is integral in getting important information out to the community.

The Greater Sudbury Twitter account also sent out a message letting people know there is no danger to the community.