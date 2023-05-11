Sudbury Alerts emergency notification system test set for Friday

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week from May 7-13, Greater Sudbury will test its Sudbury Alerts emergency notification system.

The test will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“If your home or business has a publicly listed phone number, you will receive a test notification on your phone,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

“If you have signed up to receive emergency notifications via text, email, TTY or mobile number via the city’s website, you will also receive a test notification.”

The Sudbury Alerts call will appear on phones as 705-805-9360.

“It’s a good idea to include the number in your phone’s contacts and name it Sudbury Alerts so you always know when an emergency alert call is coming in,” the release said.

“When you receive your test notification, please follow the instructions carefully so we can ensure the system is working properly. Please do not call 311 or 911 when you receive your test notification.”

The test message will be clearly marked with the word TEST in written form and emphasized in voice recordings. If an actual emergency occurs on May 12, the word TEST will not be part of the messaging.

“Instead, the message will give specific details of an emergency and how you should proceed,” the city said.

Sudbury Alerts provides emergency information specific to residents of Greater Sudbury. It focuses on local emergencies, including train derailments, extreme weather, potential air quality issues and more.

It can also deliver messages about when to shelter in place and where to go for detailed information during a local emergency. Messages are available in English or French upon signup.

To sign up for Sudbury Alerts, or to check or update your information and language preference, click here.