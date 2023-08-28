Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose

There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling.

An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3 a.m.

Fortunately, the crew and patient were shaken up but are OK, officials said.

"Everyone is good a little sore, but no serious injuries,” deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News.

“Patient that was being transported had no injuries.”

The front of the ambulance was damaged and has been towed to the Lorne Street depot for repair, the city said in an email.