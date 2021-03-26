Sudbury and area adds 29 more COVID cases Friday

Greater Sudbury's lockdown seems unlikely to end anytime soon, as the city added 29 COVID-19 cases Friday, including 20 that screened positive for COVID variants.

The area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts has seen more than new 200 cases in the last seven days, and 1,332 total since the pandemic began a year ago.

Of the cases reported Friday, 26 are in Greater Sudbury, two in Manitoulin district and one in Sudbury district. Active cases rose to 325, up from 319 a day earlier.

Hospitalizations at Health Sciences North eased slightly, with 32 people in hospital with or suspected to have COVID. That's down from 49 on Thursday, but the number of people in ICU increased from nine to 11.

Greater Sudbury is under lockdown, however the province eased some of the restrictions for communities in the grey zone, allowing such things as hair appointments and outdoor fitness classes.