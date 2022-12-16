Sudbury angler’s Christmas draw get kids away from screens and onto the water

When reached by phone Friday, Marc Branning was, of course, getting ready to head out to the water.

“No, I'm just getting ready to go fishing tomorrow,” Branning said, when asked whether it was a bad time to talk.

A highly-regarded tournament angler, for the past six years he has been holding an annual draw, giving dozens of fishing-related prizes to young people in the city.

Branning’s standing in the fishing community has helped him attract some big sponsors for the draw, with thousands in cash and fishing gear donated.

Packages include rods and reels, lures, all the way up to ice fishing excursions and summer fishing trips.

It all started six years ago, he said, when his sister sent him a picture of a Christmas tree decorated with fishing lures.

“And I'm like, hey, that's pretty cool,” Branning said.

He made his own tree and at the end of the Holidays, he decided to raffle off the decorations.

Branning announced it on Facebook and told his friends that anyone 8-18 could enter and he would draw names.

“I think I had six that first year,” he said.

His goal was to give young people an alternative to more screen time; to get them outside enjoying nature and show them you don’t need your phone to have fun.

“There's so many kids that are just sitting around and they're missing out,” Branning said.

“I just want kids to get out and get that experience. It's great to catch a fish, but just getting them out there (to) kind of experience what I experienced. You just forget about everything for the day. (That’s a great thing,) obviously, in this crazy world we’re going through right now.”

As word got around about the draw, he began attracting sponsors, to the point he can offer winter and summer fishing packages to the 100 or so entries he gets.

Where most of the entries used to come from boys, he said there’s now the same number of boys and girls who enter.

“I've got it pretty well down now,” Branning said.

Family and friends will send him items or cash for the draw, and he’ll purchase items to add to the list. Local businesses sponsor him, too, either through donated items or cash.

“It's crazy,” he said, about the support he receives.

He could broaden the draw beyond his Facebook list, but Branning said he wants the people who enter to have a reasonable chance of winning something.

“I've kind of kept it now at 50 boys and 50 girls, so just so it doesn't get to out of control, you know,” he said.

“I want the kids to have a chance to win.”

He suspects his reputation as a tournament angler has helped him attract support from those in the industry.

“I mean, I fish a lot of tournaments,” Branning said.

“If you look at my Facebook, it's like 90 per cent of me holding a fish or something.”

The fact that he donates his own time to teach young people fishing also helps. Branning said it’s something that benefits everyone.

“They get so excited, right?” he said.

“I bring somebody some of the kids (on the water), guide them for the day (and) they have the experience of going out with, you know, somebody who knows a little bit about fishing.”

“It about encouraging them to fish and getting them away from their screens,” he added.

The draw this year will be held Dec. 19 live on his Facebook page.