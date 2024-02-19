Sudbury animal rescue PetSave moves into new home

Greater Sudbury animal rescue service PetSave has officially moved into its new location.

The 7,500 sq. foot facility is minutes up the road from the organization's previous location in Lively.

PetSave's director, Jill Pessot, said the project took four years to complete after purchasing the former Wild At Heart building right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're finally here," Pessot said.

"(The pandemic) affected plans for a while. So after all the product delays, waiting months for product to come in, waiting for materials, we're finally here and we're moved in."

The new building on White Road is double the size of the previous location and features a state-of-the-art ventilation system for the three levels.

"Ventilation is really important in shelters," Pessot said.

"We have different ventilation spaces on each floor -- so they don’t share common air -- ceramic tiles, our windows are capped with aluminum to prevent damage, great for cleaning, the surface cleaning is so much better."

The building will also have a vet clinic opening sometime in the spring.

"It will be a one-stop-place for animal care and makes for an easier way of operating," she said.

Chrystal Chalifoux has been volunteering for PetSave for a few years with her daughter and helped out with the move.

"I have a big love for animals," Chalifoux said.

"Getting involved in local shelters and rescue is beneficial for anyone who has the time."

She said the animals have been settling in well to their new home.

"The cats are loving it. There's two full floors of cat rooms so they have their own windows and the rooms are set up nice," Chalifoux said.

"The dogs, as well, they have a lot of natural light and the sound, there's a barrier for sound, so it's more calming for them here."

Interior renovations cost roughly $1 million and was largely made possible by the community through PetSave's 'Buy a Brick' campaign.

Pessot said more than 1,000 bricks were purchased and $200,000 is still needed to complete the project.

The exterior of the building will be completed in the spring, along with a dog park.

Despite the additional space, Pessot said the facility is already at capacity.

"We had built extra kennels in the new space in the dog area, but because of the influx in dog population, we're almost at capacity, even in the new building," she said.

"Cat-wise, we're at capacity, we were over capacity at our other building."

Pessot said there was an influx in the dog population in northern Ontario during the pandemic, which will take at least 10 years to rectify.

"We're just again pleading with people to please spay and neuter, the impact of the overpopulation creates a lot of suffering," she said.

"Shelters are full across the country, so we're asking people 'please spay and neuter their pets.'"

She adds that PetSave is always looking for foster parents, as well as donations.

The building will be closed until Feb. 21 to complete some additional renovations and allow volunteers some time to organize.

Pessot said there are plans to host an open house sometime early summer, so that the public can walk through the new space.