Sudbury animal shelters benefit from the Betty White Challenge
Actor Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday. Even though she has passed away, her legacy lives on with the Betty White Challenge, where people are encouraged to donate to local animal groups.
Pet Save in Sudbury said it has received $4,000 in donations in honour of White, who was known for her animal advocacy.
The director of Pet Save, Jill Pessot, said with the shelter being at capacity, the money will go a long way. Pessot said food costs run between $50,000 and $60,000, while kitty litter is another major expense.
"Everyone giving a little, it adds up," said Pessot. "It’s really hard to get animals on anyone's agenda for animal rights, so to have an advocate like (Betty White) was really great for all these years and now we’ve lost that voice."
The Ontario SPCA has also been accepting donations and has already raised more than $26,000.
-
'All hands on deck': TVDSB sorting 146,000 Rapid Test Kits to get them to students ASAPTVDSB staff volunteers are busy unboxing, sorting and packaging 146,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits in order to get them into the hands of students.
-
Man arrested after 11 break-ins at UVicSaanich police say a man was arrested this weekend following a string of break-ins at the University of Victoria.
-
Millions still digging out as next system makes its move TuesdayAn Alberta Clipper is poised to bring widespread snow to the region, along with strong winds and a brief warm-up.
-
Waterloo Region deems active COVID-19 cases resolved after 14 days; 136 in hospitalAs of Monday, the Region of Waterloo is considering all active COVID-19 cases resolved 14 days after being confirmed, unless the case is currently hospitalized.
-
Quebec man identified as victim in fatal Hwy. 11 crashA 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been identified as the victim in the fatal Highway 11 crash in the Earlton area last week, police said.
-
N.L. school material on immigration 'very concerning' and needs review, says ministerNewfoundland and Labrador's education minister says he's worried parts of the province's Grade 9 social studies curriculum have made immigrant students feel unwelcome.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.