Sudbury animal shelters benefit from the Betty White Challenge

Actor Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday. Even though she has passed away, her legacy lives on with the Betty White Challenge, where people are encouraged to donate to local animal groups.

Pet Save in Sudbury said it has received $4,000 in donations in honour of White, who was known for her animal advocacy.

The director of Pet Save, Jill Pessot, said with the shelter being at capacity, the money will go a long way. Pessot said food costs run between $50,000 and $60,000, while kitty litter is another major expense.

"Everyone giving a little, it adds up," said Pessot. "It’s really hard to get animals on anyone's agenda for animal rights, so to have an advocate like (Betty White) was really great for all these years and now we’ve lost that voice."

The Ontario SPCA has also been accepting donations and has already raised more than $26,000.