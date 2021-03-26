Sudbury anti-lockdown rally organizers ticketed by city police

The Greater Sudbury Police Service said it has now ticketed the people responsible for organizing the "anti-lockdown" rally outside the city's provincial building last weekend.

According to police, both individuals were given a Part III summons Thursday evening under the Reopening Ontario Act to appear in court on July 6.

Roughly 100 people gathered along Paris Street on Saturday with Canadian flags and signs that read "freedom" and "domestic terrorism" in protest of the current lockdown restrictions imposed by the provincial government.

Police told CTV News under the act, officers have the option to issue a ticket with either a set fine or a summons.

Anyone who receives a summons will have to appear before a Justice of the Peace, and if found guilty, the punishment could range from a fine to jail time.

Members of the "anti-lockdown" group had been planning for another weekend rally and the city's police force said it will be there to maintain public order.

"Members of our police liaison team will be present in plain clothes. The role of police at demonstrations is public order maintenance ensuring public safety and peaceful assembly," police said in an email to CTV News.

Police said the service doesn't sanction or permit any demonstration and the role of officers is to maintain order.