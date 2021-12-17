Sudbury anti-poverty protesters rally with demands for Ontario premier

A list of demands was issued at Sudbury's Tom Davies Square for the Ontario Premier on Friday, as protesters gathered to send a message to Doug Ford.

Organized by the Poverty and Housing Advocacy Coalition, they said the city needs action now.

"It was important for us and as we're going into the Christmas season, where most people are thinking about wrapping presents, making good food and keeping warm in their homes," said the coalition's chair, Laurie McGauley.

"There are many people in our community that don't have that option."

The grassroots group is making six demands to the premier.

They want the government to raise the rates for programs like Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program, to make immediate investments in affordable housing, to decriminalize drugs and sex work, provide supports for people leaving institutions like foster care and jails and live up to agreements like the Robinson-Huron Treaty.

MPPs Jamie West and France Gélinas told the audience not to give up.

The premier has the power to address five and half of their demands, things like raising the rates.

"There is no rent to be had at this price, the average rent for a bachelor apartment in Greater Sudbury is now close to $900 bucks," said Gelinas.

"Where are they supposed to live? You can't live in a tent when it's minus 20 below."

Allison Woods, interim director of the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic, said "the crisis has gotten to a breaking point."

"People don't have enough money to live. There's not enough affordable housing and action needs to be taken now," she said.

The group said it plans to continue its advocacy efforts, as things have never been this bad in Sudbury.

For a city where the rate of opioid deaths is already the highest in Ontario, they said it is the duty of the provincial government to act.