Greater Sudbury Fire Services Platoon Chief Robin Charbonneau said residents of an apartment building in the Hospital-area were evacuated following a fire in the laundry room.

It happened Tuesday morning at Banyan Apartments on Paris Street, located behind Lockerby Confectionary.

Charbonneau said the blaze is likely electrical, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

As of 11 a.m., the fire has been extinguished and residents will be able to return to their units once firefighters can confirm it is safe to do so.

More to come on this developing story.