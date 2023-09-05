Sudbury area ATV driver seriously injured in ATV crash

The driver of a quad was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in the Capreol area of Greater Sudbury on Monday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hanna Drive and Dennie Street around 7:30 p.m. after a collision involving a single off-road vehicle.

"The driver and lone occupant of the off-road vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics," Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The road was closed for more than two hours Monday night following the crash.

Road now open Hanna Av at Dennie St - Capreol.

No word on whether any charges are pending.

This comes as police continue the search for a missing man and his dog, who were last seen Friday on an ATV west of Timmins near the Old Mill Campground on Highway 101.

There have also been several fatal crashes involving ATVs this summer, including the deaths of three children.