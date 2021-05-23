Sudbury area brush fire under control in the South End

Fire crews from Greater Sudbury and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have a brush fire surrounded in the South End of the city Sunday.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News they received the call about a bush fire near the Lammi's Road at Jarvi Road around 10:20 a.m. on May 23.

Oshell said about 20 full-time and volunteer city firefighters are at the scene along with two crews from the MNRF. A water bomber plane has been brought in and done two drops on the blaze. He said they are also tanking in water to the swampy area, but they also have access to the hydrant system.

The fire is approximately two to three hectares and is under control as of around 1 p.m. Crews are still working on extinguishing hot spots.

Oshell describes the area as having a very dry ground layer with lots of spring growth and tinder brush. He said there is quite a breeze blowing which helped the fire spread.

Crews acted quickly to protect homes in the area.