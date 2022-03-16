Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal funding

With the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.

On Wednesday, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré announced more than $25,000 to support the Azilda Carpenter Union Local 2486 Researching Remote Communities Program.

The union hopes to address the labour shortage while increasing on-site training opportunities for workers in the industry with the purchase of a gooseneck flatbed and enclosed trailer.

“Some of these locations are remote so with this funding grant with the trailers it will be able to give us the opportunity to bring the equipment to locations to get the people trained,” said Rheal Gelinas, Azilda Carpenter Union Local 2486 member.

"We’ve got people from all across Canada coming here to do work and some of the training that is provided is only Ontario legislated, so we have to provided that training in order for them to be … available for these jobs that are coming up."

Recent projections say about 700,000 skilled trades workers will retire between 2019 and 2028, creating an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more.

"Local 2486 has been really active in training and trying to meet that demand of the labour force," Serré said.

"We have a skills shortage. We are bringing in newcomers we are looking at training individuals so I encourage anyone in high school or looking at a new career.”

In 2018, the union received $278,242 for a new forklift and dust collector, and in 2021, $93,000 went to the purchase of a skid steer machine and concrete formwork forms.