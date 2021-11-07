Sudbury area COVID documentary now an award winner

A retired principal and her film partner are making the rounds with a new documentary about online learning during COVID in the Sudbury district and it's just now making the festival circuit.

"Learning the COVID Way" was recently won Western Canadian International Film Festival 2021's 'Best Canadian Film' and the duo is hoping more will get a chance to see their work.

It focuses on the perspective of students, teachers and parents. The benefits and the struggles Ana's they look to navigate their studies in a pandemic.

"David and I had worked together in the past, David had graduated in 2019 from the film program at Laurentian University, this summer I asked him if he'd like to collaborate together on a project and he said 'yeah, let's do it', and we're both from a background in education," said co-creator Liliane Chrétien.

Chrétien is a retired school principal and both of co-creator David Mende's parents are teachers.

"With COVID and the pandemic, it was a good time to explore this topic," she said.

"We saw a lot of friends and family struggling with the pandemic and we wanted to hear from people on what their point of view was and what their experience was with the pandemic and education," said Mende.

The film has no narration and allows the people involved to try and speak for themselves on what life was like while trying to learn.

It takes a tough look at the educational system and lays it out for the outsider to understand. In one interview, a teacher says there was very little preparation for the type of pandemic they faced.

"I had friends still in education that I reached out to, teachers, ex-students and I asked them if they would be willing to be interviewed and give their opinion, their view on how online learning was for them," said Chrétien.

One of the common denominators in the film for Mende was seeing how people struggled with their anxiety in having to distance themselves from their friends and loved ones.

"There were downsides to remote learning which was the alternative to in-person learning that they pursued during the pandemic but there was also upsides so that was really neat to see a lot of options were opened because of this," he said. "You can bring in guests from all over the world on Zoom, you can talk the way we're talking now over Zoom, and I think that's a wonderful thing and for some of the students who had social anxiety it was a better experience for them."

Chrétien says it was interesting to hear from them on how the perspectives around education have changed.

"It's very different from my experience, the masks, the washing of the hands and as one teacher and student described, the whole process of being in the school and what they had to go through, absolutely ... a totally different experience from mine," she told CTVNews.

This is the first project for the two that they have accomplished and shown to the public. It made its Sudbury debut in a private test screening Saturday evening at the Indie Cinema.

The film has also been selected as a finalist in three other film festivals including 'The Sault FIlm Festival' and 'The Toronto Independent Film Festival.'

For Chrétien, the ultimate goal is to bring the short documentary to Cinefest for the next season.