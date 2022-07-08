Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident

Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.

In a news release Friday, police said the incident took place July 4 around 3 p.m. A man between age 65 and 70 riding an ATV knocked on the door of a Brabant Street residence.

"The man was wearing a yellow helmet with a full face shield and was driving ATV when he arrived at the residence," police said.

"The man knocked at the door of the residence and when the homeowner answered the door, the man lunged towards him, leading to a brief physical struggle."

The homeowner was able to shove the suspect outside and wasn't hurt during the incident. The suspect then fled on the ATV, driving toward Laurier Street.

Police said the suspect appeared to come after the victim following an incident on the road.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident as it is believed that the two individuals were involved in a prior traffic-related matter," police said in the release.

The suspect is a male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a medium build. Police have release a security image of the man on the ATV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.