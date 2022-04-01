Sudbury area man charged after threatening neighbour, police standoff

A man from the Greater Sudbury community of Garson is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a neighbour with a weapon, then barricading himself in his apartment, police say.

Officers were called to a residential building on Orell Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about a weapons complaint.

"Information provided was that one of the tenants had attended another unit within the building, banged on the door and when the resident answered, the man displayed a baton and threatened the resident," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"The man then returned to his unit and barricaded himself inside."

After negotiating with the accused for nearly three hours, he surrendered himself without incident and was taken into custody and held pending a bail hearing.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

No one was injured in the incident, police told CTV News in an email.