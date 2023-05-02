Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation

Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

It's a form of chronic pain that usually affects the legs or arms sometimes referred to as the "suicide disease."

O'Brien, who is this month's CRPS Warrior of Month, said his pain began in January 2018 after a work-related injury left him with a cracked bone in his shoulder.

He said surgery wasn't needed, but the health of the arm and hand affected got worse over time.

It was so bad in fact, that his arm was amputated a couple of years ago, however, that didn't stop the pain from returning.

"I was in remission for nine months and then I took a nasty fall and it started from there," O'Brien said.

"And then, I kept having fall after fall after fall and now, the CRPS is in my spine, which I'm having problems walking, where I have to walk with a stand-up walker right now."

He said the pain is non-stop, 24 hours a day.

"People ask me and I tell them, it's like standing in hot coals with being electrocuted, stamping on glass and having hot acid dipped all over your body… I wish the doctors could do something with it but they can't," O'Brien said.

Sometimes called the "suicide disease," the Conquer CRPS group is trying to change the nickname.

"We're trying to find a different name for it so it doesn't sound so scary to other people. So we're hoping we come up with a name, or they come up with a name, pretty soon to change that," he said.

Despite the pain he is living with, he wants to spread awareness of the disease.

"Well, to me, the more people who know about this disease the better it is. Like every time that I've went to the hospital, the doctors have no clue what I have and they don't want to learn what I have," O'Brien said.

"So that's why when I go to car shows, I hand out bracelets and stickers and all that stuff so, and every time the paramedics come here I give them a bracelet too so they can do research on this so that they can know about when they come to my house."

He said his family doctor brings him in to talk about his conditions with first-year residents so that they can learn about it too.

O'Brien is speaking at a conference this summer about his disease.

Find more on his journey here.